For Indigenous nations to live, colonial mentalities must die

Envisioning a just future beyond the Indian Act starts with recognizing that the root of the problem we are facing is not one of laws or policies, of funding disparities or even of governmental capacities at any level. The root of the problem besetting Indigenous communities is the colonial mentality that has gained a grip on people’s minds. This mentality frames, animates, shapes and constrains all thinking in Canadian political circles on the problems and solutions of the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the state, and on the multiple crises being endured by Indigenous women, children and men.