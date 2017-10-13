Hunt for suspect in Saskatchewan after separate armed carjackings in Alberta

EDMONTON — The manhunt continues in Saskatchewan for a second suspect allegedly involved in a shooting and double carjacking in Edmonton earlier this week.

Edmonton police and Alberta RCMP began the search after a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired at a hotel in the suburb of Sherwood Park, sending one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck.

Later that night, police responded to a carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station. Both stolen vehicles were found abandoned and one had been set on fire.

On Thursday morning, RCMP in Maidstone arrested one man near the Saskatchewan community.

Officers then started searching farmyards and acreages in the rural areas near Paynton and Maidstone for a second man believed to be on foot.

RCMP warned the suspect could be armed and dangerous and said people should stay clear of areas with a heavy police presence and report anything suspicious.

Leslie Checkosis, from the Little Pine First Nation in Saskatchewan, told CTV he was driving on Highway 16 to Saskatoon Thursday morning when an RCMP officer stopped him and told him to take a different route.

“A truck with one officer in it and it was parked right at the cross road,” Checkosis said. “We had to stop and when he came out to talk with us, he had an assault rifle with him.”

At least two schools in the area — Chief Little Pine School and Chief Poundmaker School — were locked down, and the lobby of the Paynton post office was locked because of the incident.

(CJME, CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press