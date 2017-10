Initial demands from U.S. on dairy not as extreme as Canada anticipated: source

American negotiators want Canada to be “more transparent” about its supply management system for dairy, according to a source with direct knowledge of the NAFTA talks.

The U.S. presented its dairy demands today, and so far, it has not asked for greater access to the Canadian market.

Though initial reaction was positive, the source said the U.S. could still make more demands.

Canada and the U.S. have different views on the dairy industry.