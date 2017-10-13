Inquest announced into death of man who fell during ambulance ride to hospital

VICTORIA — The BC Coroners Service is launching an inquest into the death of a 36-year-old man who fell while being taken by ambulance to hospital in Quesnel, B.C.

A statement from the service says Ebony Wood was involved in a vehicle crash on Nov. 5, 2016.

The document says the RCMP arrived and put Wood in the back of a police cruiser, where he told an officer he was experiencing chest and shoulder pain.

The service says Wood was transferred to an ambulance and that on the way to the hospital he left the vehicle and fell, hitting his head and dying two days later.

The statement says an inquest is required by law because Wood was in the custody of a police officer at the time of the incident.

A coroner and jury will hear evidence from witnesses on Nov. 14 in Quesnel to determine what happened and jurors will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version was based on an incorrect news release that said the man fell from the ambulance.