Manitoba climate adviser charged nearly $60K in travel expenses since August, documents show

A senior climate adviser to the Manitoba government charged nearly $60,000 in travel expenses to the province in a year, according to documents obtained by freedom-of-information requests by the Opposition NDP.

David McLaughlin, the province’s senior adviser on its to-be-released climate change strategy, made more than 30 trips between August 2016 and July 2017, according to the documents provided to CBC News by the NDP.

At least 15 of the trips were between Winnipeg and Ottawa, where McLaughlin lives. A further 15 trips detailed in the documents don’t include information about where McLaughlin travelled.