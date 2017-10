New online poll shows Nenshi leading Smith by 17 points with just days before election

An online poll released Friday gives Naheed Nenshi a 17-point lead over rival Bill Smith.

That poll stands in stark contrast to a telephone poll conducted by Mainstreet Research for Postmedia on Tuesday and Wednesday, which gave Smith an 11 point lead over Nenshi.

The online poll was conducted by Forum Research for the academic group the Canadian Municipal Election Study, which is conducting a comparative study of eight municipal elections across Canada in 2017-18.