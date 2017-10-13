RCMP questionnaire targeting Muslims ‘unacceptable: Canada’s refugee minister

VANCOUVER — Canada's immigration minister says an RCMP questionnaire that appears to single out Muslim asylum seekers is unacceptable.

Ahmed Hussen says the document, which is no longer in use, is inconsistent with Canadian values to treat everyone equally.

The questionnaire was used at a Quebec border crossing that saw thousands of asylum seekers from the U.S. over the summer.

Among other things, it directed applicants to specify their religion and "how often" they practice it, and asked opinions about head coverings associated with Muslim women, and terrorist groups with mainly Muslim members.

A spokesman for the federal department of public safety said Thursday the questions were inappropriate and not consistent with government policy and that it was only used "locally."

Asked about the questionnaire, an RCMP spokeswoman said the document has been revised and that the Mounties would not be granting interviews on the topic.

Hussen is in Vancouver to showcase changes to the Citizenship Act that came into effect this week, which reduce the residency and language requirements for people applying to become Canadians.

The Canadian Press