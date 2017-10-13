Reince Priebus interviewed by Robert Mueller’s team

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Friday, his lawyer confirmed.

“Mr. Priebus was voluntarily interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller’s team today,” William Burck, Priebus’ attorney, said in a statement to CBS News. “He was happy to answer all of their questions.”

Mueller is investigating Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates, as well as the Russian business transactions of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Politico, which first reported the interview, said Priebus had prepared for the interview for several weeks.