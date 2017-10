Rose McGowan accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

Actress Rose McGowan publicly accused mega-producer Harvey Weinstein of rape on Thursday.

She made the accusation via Twitter, adding her name to a growing list of women who have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing in news stories published over the past week.

She is the fourth woman to level a rape accusation against Weinstein. The New Yorker previously reported on three other rape allegations — lodged by “former aspiring actress” Lucia Evans, Italian actress Asia Argento and one anonymous source.