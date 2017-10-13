Sears demise is Nortel all over again for pensioners, says expert

A University of Ottawa professor who watched the collapse of Nortel — and the hand-wringing over an under-funded pension plan — says a similar story is unfolding as Sears Canada seeks court approval Friday to begin liquidating assets.

On Tuesday, Sears said it wants to close its remaining 130 outlets, a move that could put about 12,000 employees out of work.

If the company gets the go-ahead, it will begin “a liquidation that would result in a wind-down of its business following court approval,” Sears Canada said in a news release.

But this move will not only affect workers losing their jo