Surprise guilty plea entered in B.C. Liberals’ ‘quick wins’ scandal

A former Liberal government communications director quietly entered a guilty plea to one count of breach of trust on Thursday in the so-called quick wins scandal from the Christy Clark era.

Brian Bonney, who once worked on Clark’s Liberal leadership campaign, entered the plea to the criminal charge before provincial court Judge David St. Pierre in Vancouver.

Bonney’s trial in provincial court had been scheduled to begin on Monday. A sentencing hearing for Bonney is expected on Dec. 6 and 7.