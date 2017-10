Time to crack down on junk food ads that target kids

People often talk about the academic standing of Canadian children. What’s often ignored, however, is the direct line running from healthy eating and keeping active to mental health and academic performance.

Many of Canada’s children have never had poorer diets or been less active. Meanwhile, junk food ads have targeted and brainwashed children, jeopardizing the well-being of future generations for a cheap buck. This is nothing short of a crisis that will only get worse without action.