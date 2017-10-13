Trump to announce combative new approach to Iran

President Donald Trump will announce a combative new strategy toward Iran on Friday, ending the United States’ adherence to his predecessor’s nuclear deal but stopping short, for now, of scrapping the agreement entirely.

The move doesn’t amount to ripping up the Iran nuclear accord as he promised to do as a candidate.

Instead, Trump will foist the agreement upon Congress, who now have 60 days to determine a path forward. Republicans and Democrats alike — who also face upcoming battles over taxes, immigration, and health care — have shown few signs they’re willing to take up another divisive issue.