Argonauts clinch first-ever home matchup at BMO Field with Ticats loss

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts clinched their first-ever home playoff game at BMO Field on Friday night after the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lost to the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stamps defeated Hamilton 28-25 which locked the Argos into either hosting the East Division semifinal on Nov. 12 or the division final on Nov. 19.

Toronto is still in contention for first place in the East Division despite trailing the Ottawa Redblacks by one point in the standings. The Argos, who have a game in hand on Ottawa and play Saturday night in Edmonton, would have a first-round bye and an East final matchup should they win the division.

The Argonauts have two more games remaining in the regular season after Saturday's game including at home to Winnipeg on Oct. 21 and on the road against B.C. on Nov. 4. They also have a bye week on Week 19.

Toronto has turned its franchise around after a 5-13 performance in 2016 when they missed the post-season.

Quarterback Ricky Ray has been healthy for the majority of the season and a front office change involving bringing in Jim Popp as GM and Marc Trestman as head coach has led to the Argos' resurgence.

The franchise last won the Grey Cup in 2012.

The Canadian Press