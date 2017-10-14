Congress will ‘stand up’ to Trump if he tries to end NAFTA, U.S. lawmaker says

While the prospect of NAFTA’s demise may be causing some hand wringing as Canada, the United States and Mexico renegotiate the trade deal, Brian Higgins, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, says NAFTA won’t go down without a fight in Congress.

Higgins, a Democrat who represents New York’s 26th District and sits on the influential House Ways and Means committee, told CBC Radio’s The House that U.S. President Donald Trump’s positions on NAFTA do not entirely represent the U.S. government.

Trump has been on the offensive in NAFTA renegotiations, with what many consider to be aggressive and unpredictable demands.