Freed hostage Joshua Boyle says captors killed infant daughter, raped his wife

Freed years after being taken hostage in Afghanistan, Canadian Joshua Boyle is condemning his captors, saying they raped his wife and authorized “the murder of my infant daughter.”

Speaking to reporters from the Toronto airport, Boyle said he wants to build a “secure sanctuary” for his three surviving children.

Boyle and his wife, Caitlan Coleman, were abducted five years ago while travelling in Afghanistan and were being held by the Haqqani network.

Coleman was pregnant with their first child when they were captured by a militant group linked to the Taliban. The three children who returned to Canada — two boys and a girl — were born while the family was being held hostage. The birth of a second girl had been unknown until Boyle made his statement at the airport.