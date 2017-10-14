Freed hostage Joshua Boyle says children adapting to ‘1st true home’

Freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle says his three children are quickly adapting as the family spends their first full day in Canada, after five excruciating years being held captive in Afghanistan.

“We have reached the first true home that the children have ever known after they spent most of Friday asking if each subsequent airport was our new house hopefully,” Boyle told CBC, after a day of travel that included flights to London and then Toronto.

Boyle’s U.S.-born wife, Caitlan Coleman, gave birth to the children while they were being held by guards in the Haqqani network, a group closely tied to the Taliban.