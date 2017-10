Justin Trudeau’s money pit, and those working hard to join it

Come on, be fair now: Who among us hasn’t forgotten a villa in France, and the tax-dodging shell company we set up in our own name to manage it? Bill Morneau’s a square gee, a straight shooter, and if two years of talking about the middle class! and those working! hard! to join it! didn’t jog hazy sun-drenched memories of le beau paysage provençal, well, let he who is without early administrative confusion cast the first stone.

