OHL Roundup: Timleck and Ang lift Frontenacs over Petes 3-2 in shootout

KINGSTON, Ont. — Adam Timleck and Jonathan Ang had shootout goals to lift the Kingston Frontenacs over the Peterborough Petes 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Linus Nyman's goal with 1:03 left in the third forced overtime for Kingston (6-2-0) in an East Division rivalry game. Jason Robertson also scored, while Hunter Jones made 32 saves for the win and turned away 3-of-4 skaters in the shootout.

Logan DeNoble and Austin Osmanski supplied the offence for Peterborough (5-2-1). Jeremy Helvig stopped 28 shots in net and kicked out 2-of-4 attempts in the shootout.

The Frontenacs couldn't score on their seven power plays and the Petes went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

WOLVES 7 67'S 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov had a hat trick in the Wolves' rout of Ottawa.

David Levin struck twice for Sudbury (2-4-2), while Reagan O'Grady and Nolan Hutcheson rounded out the attack.

Travis Barron scored for the 67's (5-3-2).

---

STING 8 STEELHEADS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Brady Hinz scored twice as the Sting subdued Mississauga.

Adam Ruzicka's power-play goal in the first period was the eventual winner for Sarnia (7-1-0). Jordan Kyrou, Sean Josling, Drake Rymsha, Anthony Salinitri and Hugo Leufvenius also found the back of the net.

Ryan McLeod was the lone scorer for the Steelheads (1-5-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 RANGERS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hayden Verbeek's short-handed goal at the 10:41 mark of the third period was the winner as the Greyhounds eked out a win over Kitchener.

Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (7-1-1).

Connor Bunnaman and Greg Meireles replied for the Rangers (5-3-1).

---

SPITFIRES 2 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Playfair's short-handed goal in the second period stood as the winner as Windsor held off the Knights.

Aaron Luchuk also scored for the Spitfires (6-2-1).

Cliff Pu replied for London (1-8-0).

---

ICEDOGS 3 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Johnny Corneil had a pair of goals as Niagara downed the Storm.

Ondrej Machala's winner came late in the third period for the IceDogs (6-2-0).

Zach Poirier replied for Guelph (3-4-1).

---

BULLDOGS 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Justin Lemcke's goal 2:03 into the second period stood as the winner as Hamilton dispatched the Generals.

Will Bitten and Connor Roberts also scored for the Bulldogs (3-1-3).

Serron Noel and Jack Studnicka responded for Oshawa (3-3-1).

The Canadian Press