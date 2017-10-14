Takeaway from Trudeau’s trip to Washington and Mexico City: NAFTA talks still driven by U.S. demands

The campaign to save NAFTA is far from over and may yet prove to have been a losing struggle, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s blitz of the capitals of Canada’s two NAFTA partners planted seeds that may bear fruit down the road.

The three main targets of the trip were Trump personally, the U.S. Congress, and the government of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, all of whom will play a role in whatever happens next, whether NAFTA is successfully renegotiated, or if it crashes and burns and needs to be replaced with something else.

The most important of those factors is also the most unpredictable: Donald Trump himself.