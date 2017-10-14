The truth is the Liberals have been itching to tax discounts for decades

Was the Trudeau government really blindsided by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over the taxing of employee discounts, as they claim?

The federal Liberals insist they never approved a CRA directive, revealed last weekend, to tax the face value of products and services employers give their workers at reduced rates.

Does the owner of the convenience store where you work permit you to microwave a burrito from the cooler during a late-night shift? Well, get ready to pay income tax on the total amount of “free” Mexi-meals you consume each year.

That’s how petty and greedy Ottawa has become.

The restaurant leftovers a minimum-wage waitress gets to take home to her kids? Yep, those were going to become taxable, too.