Toxic Secret: ‘We expected cancer’: Are industrial spills in Canada’s ‘Chemical Valley’ making people sick?

Ron Plain will most likely be dead in 12 months.

In November 2016, his doctors diagnosed him with a rare form of cancer that prevents the blood cells in his bone marrow from maturing. The disease is part of a group called myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and his case is terminal.

Nearly as punishing as death, in his case, is the journey there.

“Your bone marrow kind of looks like an Aero bar, full of bubbles,” he says, teeing up a contrasting simile: “Mine lays flat and it looks kind of like a snakeskin going down.”

The result of his condition is constant fatigue, he says,