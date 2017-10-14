Trudeau’s liberals make one blunder after another

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is blockbuster a flick you’ve probably never seen — unless maybe you have kids.

The premise is simple: from the moment Alexander wakes up, things just do not go his way.

Justin and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Month is reality TV show you might be watching if you’ve been paying attention to Ottawa lately

And what can often be blamed on poorly executed communications plans is far more sinister. From the outright public disparagement of small business to selective feminism and a flawed understanding of history, this government has shown us that communications is the least of their problems.