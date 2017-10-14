U.S. wants power taken away from panel handling NAFTA disputes

American negotiators are looking to change the way disputes are settled under NAFTA, with a series of proposed adjustments to two key chapters of the agreement.

A source with direct knowledge of the talks said that on Saturday, the U.S. introduced its demands for Chapter 11, which regulates the investor-state dispute settlement process, where companies can sue governments when legislation has a negative impact on profits, and chapter 20, the regulations for state-to-state dispute resolutions.

According to the source, the U.S. is looking for changes that would remove the teeth from both chapters.