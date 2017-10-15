Are we doing enough to combat sexual predators?

Jane Fonda nailed it.

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s despicable, predatory behaviour toward women is not unique.

In an interview with CNN, she said what so many of us were thinking, “It’s this male entitlement — in Hollywood, and everywhere. In offices and businesses all over the world, in bars, and restaurants and stores, women are assaulted, abused, harassed and seen for just being sexual objects. There for a man’s desire, instead of as whole human beings.”

She shared candidly of the regret she felt for not speaking up sooner and spoke of the balance required when speaking publicly about a personal matter you’ve been entrusted with privately.