Former cabinet minister drops out of B.C. Liberal leadership race

A former education minister has dropped out of the race to lead the B.C. Liberals, just one day before candidates square off in the first debate of the campaign.

Mike Bernier announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the contest.

“I entered the BC Liberal Party leadership because I wanted to build a stronger party, I wanted to bring people back to the party, and build a party that attracted new supporters,” he said in a statement.

“The goal has always been to defeat John Horgan and the NDP in the next election.”

The MLA for Peace River South told radio station CHNL that he had polled well in the province’s north and interior since entering the race in September, but struggled to break through in the Lower Mainland.

Bernier said the move is for “the benefit of the party.”