Jagmeet Singh Suggests CBC’s Insistent Questioning About Alleged Terrorist Was Racist

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh thinks a controversial CBC interview in which he was asked repeatedly to denounce the veneration of alleged Air India mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar was racist.

“Should I just say ‘yes’ directly? I think there was definitely some sort of clear problematic line of thought behind that question, so I’m definitely concerned with it,” he told reporters Sunday when asked if he felt the questions were racist.