Liberals prepare to reveal 2018 immigration plan they say will boost economy, help refugees

The Liberal government is finalizing its 2018 immigration plan, aiming to strike the right balance amid a global migration crisis, a surge in illegal border-crossers and persistent labour gaps across the country.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen recently wrapped up cross-country consultations and is preparing to table the annual immigration levels in the House of Commons by the Nov. 1 deadline

As he sets next year’s target for the number of newcomers allowed into the country, the government’s goal is to attract top talent in a competitive global market while reuniting families and offering refuge to people displaced by disaster and conflict.