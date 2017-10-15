Majority remain opposed to Alberta carbon levy, but opposition softening, study shows

After nine months of experiencing the provincial government’s carbon levy and rebate policies, the majority of Albertans remain opposed to the program, a newly released study indicates.

But opposition has softened compared to a survey conducted this time last year, according to Faron Ellis, research chair of the Citizen Society Research Lab (CSRL) at Lethbridge College and principal investigator of the study.

“This is the first time we’ve had the opportunity to poll all Albertans with all the information out there, and Albertans having experienced nine months of both the carbon tax and the rebate,” said Ellis.