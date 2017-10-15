Many choices for Quebec voters in upcoming Lac-Saint-Jean federal byelection

Voters in the Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean will have no shortage of options when they choose their next MP in a federal byelection on Oct. 23.

The four major parties are making a strong push as they look to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative minister Denis Lebel, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed in the riding some 250 kilometres north of Quebec City.

“There are four good candidates, it’s tough (to pick one),” said dairy farmer Michel Frigon.

For Frigon, choosing a candidate who will defend the supply management system that protects Canadian dairy, eggs and poultry is of utmost importance as the United States seeks greater access for its products in ongoing free trade talks.

“I would have liked to see the end of the NAFTA (negotiations) to see what the Liberal team is worth,” he said. “Is it just talk, is it just a smokescreen what they’re doing?”

The Liberal are hoping to pull off an upset victory in the longtime Conservative and Bloc Quebecois riding. The Grits haven’t won it since 1980, when it was known as Roberval.

NAFTA’s impact is a major concern in the region, where the forestry in