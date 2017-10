Morneau to announce small business tax cut Monday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce a small business tax cut on Monday, CTV News has learned.

Senior government officials say the small business tax, which currently stands at 10.5 per cent, will be lowered to nine per cent.

That was a Liberal campaign promise, and Monday’s announcement will come in the wake of loud and angry pushback to the government’s proposal to cut tax loopholes for businesses.