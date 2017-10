“Nasty, partisan” campaign severely testing a once-unassailable mayor heads to its climax

For one political wonk, the apogee of the mayoral battle’s final debate boiled down a campaign that’s dredged up ugly heat and put an incumbent’s once-safe reign in doubt.

Near the end of last Monday’s verbal tilt, Naheed Nenshi rose abruptly to address what he calls racist, hateful rhetoric that’s tainted the contest.

“When he started, he was roundly booed,” said Duane Bratt, a Mount Royal College political scientist.