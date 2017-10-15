North Korea calls Trump a ‘strangler of peace’

North Korea continued its harsh anti-US rhetoric Sunday, calling President Donald Trump a “war merchant and strangler of peace.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump is selling weapons to South Korea and Japan with the intent of enriching the makers of US arms while creating “a hair trigger situation” on the Korean Peninsula, said a commentary from state newspaper Rodong Sinmun posted by the Korean Central News Agency.

In September, a week after Pyongyang fired a test missile over Japan, Trump said he would give allies increased access to US weaponry.