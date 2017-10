The Halloween ethno-police frighten me

A few years ago, my preschool daughter decided to dress up as a Native princess for Halloween.

As far as I know, my family has no Native ancestry. But she wanted to dress up in a “beautiful” costume, and a Native princess was the most beautiful thing she could imagine.

Her teacher sent her home with instructions to change her costume because it was “offensive.”

This left her baffled.

“I think it’s beautiful,” she said.