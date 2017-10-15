Charges laid against woman alleged to have done plastic surgery without licence

TORONTO — A woman who Toronto police say was an unlicensed plastic surgeon is facing charges of aggravated assault after a woman required corrective surgery after a procedure.

Police allege the patient underwent the procedure in the basement of a 19-year-old woman who advertised herself as "Dr. Kitty" in April 2017.

Police say within a few weeks the woman developed an infection that required she undergo corrective surgery.

A suspect, Jingyi Wang, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after the patient complained to police.

Investigators say if anyone else has similar allegations that they should get in touch with police.

Police say they arrested Wang on Friday and she made her first court appearance in Toronto on Saturday.

The Canadian Press