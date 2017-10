Bill Morneau still on the defensive over assets as government unveils tax cut

Finance Minister Bill Morneau was on the defensive Monday as he tried to sell good news to small business owners across Canada — all the while fending off questions about his own lingering business interests.

Morneau, who had a successful career in the pension and human resources management firm founded by his father, says he followed all advice provided to him by federal Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson after jumping into federal politics in 2015.