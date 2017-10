Diane Lebouthillier Denies Tossing Civil Servants Under Bus On Employee Discounts Tax Controversy

Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, stands during question period in the house of commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s revenue minister denied throwing public servants under the bus Monday, a few days after her staff blamed her department’s civil servants for a public outcry over taxing employee benefits.

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier told reporters four times Monday that she had not been made aware of a changing interpretation of the Income Tax Act, which deemed employee discounts a taxable benefit.