Diversity in the public service’s executive ranks

Annual employment equity reports for the public service show ongoing progress overall in the representation of women, visible minorities and Indigenous people, but lack detailed data regarding those classified as executives: from EX-1s, who hold the title of director, through EX-5s, who are assistant deputy ministers. Data recently released by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and the Privy Council Office on the 5,302 executives (out of 182,000 public servants, or 2.9 percent) and 70 deputy ministers (DMs) in the public service as of March 2016 show the same trend.