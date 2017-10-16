Halifax man arrested after hit and run on city’s popular waterfront boardwalk

HALIFAX — A Halifax man is in custody after a vehicle was driven onto the city's picturesque waterfront boardwalk Sunday night, striking a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Police say the 22-year-old motorist was arrested in Hammonds Plains, a suburb northwest of downtown, and remains in custody while police investigate the hit and run.

Halifax Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.

The collision took place near Bishop's Landing, a busy stretch of the Halifax waterfront and a popular tourist destination.

The hit and run took place at 7:30 p.m., a time when foot traffic can be heavy as tourists and locals search out a bite to eat at one of the area's restaurants.

Police did not say whether the 19-year-old man was targeted or whether the hit and run was accidental.

The Canadian Press