Junior hockey team in Kimberley, B.C., scores multimillion-dollar donation

CALGARY — A Calgary man is donating $7.5 million from a lottery win to a junior B hockey team in British Columbia in celebration of his love for family and the game.

Mike Gould says the donation to the Junior B Kimberley Dynamiters of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is the right thing to do.

The gift was formally announced at the Dynamiters' home game on Oct. 13 and Gould says he understands that one of the first priorities for the team will be a new bus.

Gould says he also wants the cash to be used to benefit the region's fledgling triple-A team and the city's local minor hockey association.

The 38-year-old has two boys who play hockey in Kimberley.

He says he won a 2008 jackpot in a EuroMillions lottery.

Dynamiters president James Leroux says he thinks channelling some funds to the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association could boost registration and increase the amount of local talent available to the junior B team.

(The Canadian Press, CHBZ)

The Canadian Press