Leanne Nicolle goes public with Marcel Aubut harassment allegations

A woman who accused former Canadian Olympic Committee president Marcel Aubut of harassment has revealed her identity in an exclusive interview with CTV News Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Leanne Nicolle, the former executive director of the Canadian Olympic Foundation, says that Aubut’s alleged harassment “shattered” her self-esteem.

Now, she says she’s strong enough to speak out. Recent high-profile accusations of harassment have also inspired her to tell her story.