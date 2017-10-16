National Newswatch
Trudeau makes his mea culpa — and Morneau gets ‘le shove’

By — Oct 16 2017

It’s official: the shine is coming off the pony. Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Liberals will not be proceeding with some of the changes they have proposed to small business taxes.

After insisting defiantly in September that “we’re doing more for the people who need it and doing less for the people who don’t,” Trudeau today made his mea culpa, saying that he wants to make sure “that everyone benefits in the right ways from the proposals and measures we put forward to encourage small businesses to grow.”

