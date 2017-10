Trudeau’s tax flip, flops

Even when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the right thing, he has to be dragged kicking and screaming into doing it.

Take his hasty resurrection Monday of his previously broken election promise to cut the small business tax rate from 11% to 9% by 2019.

The fact Trudeau now intends, albeit belatedly, to keep this promise that he made to voters in 2015 is a good thing.

What’s alarming is that Trudeau didn’t reverse course because it was the right thing to do.