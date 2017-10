Trudeau’s tax-reform surrender is served with extra cheese

John Ivison National Post

Rarely has total capitulation been celebrated as triumphantly as it was Monday by the Prime Minister and his finance minister in a Stouffville, Ont., pizza restaurant.

Justin Trudeau attempted to convince the nation that it was always the government’s intention to menace small businesses with the prospect of hefty tax increases, then turn around and offer an across-the-board tax-cut sweetener.

Does he think our heads zip up at the back?