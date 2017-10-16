U.S. makes ‘aggressive’ demands to access Canadian dairy market: source

The United States is asking Canada to open up its protected dairy market, so American farmers can sell more of their products north of the border, CBC News has learned.

A source with direct knowledge of the talks says U.S. negotiators made the request on Sunday, just as the fourth round of NAFTA talks started winding down in Arlington, Va.

The source described the demands as “aggressive,” saying on milk alone, the U.S. wants Canada to give up 10 times what it conceded in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).