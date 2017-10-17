As trade irritants pile up, Trudeau calls Trump to sell Bombardier-Airbus deal

Prime minister wanted to remind Trump the deal would mean jobs in Alabama.

Shortly after Bombardier announced its deal with Airbus that would give the European aerospace giant a majority stake in the CSeries jet program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the phone to U.S. President Donald Trump.

A senior government source told CBC News that Trudeau made the call to ensure that Trump had “all the facts” about the deal, including that it would mean jobs for Americans in Alabama.

It was the second time in a week Trudeau broached the subject of Bombardier with Trump, the other being in the Oval Office during his visit to Washington last week, as Trudeau attempted to resolve one of several trade irritants between the two countries.

Among those irritants is the softwood lumber dispute, which was also discussed during the phone call, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.