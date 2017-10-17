Bipartisan senators reach health care deal on CSR payments

Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray have reached a deal “in principle” to restore Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare, according to two Senate aides.

One Senate aide said the plan would also restore just over $100 million in funding for Obamacare outreach.

An Alexander aide told CNN that Republicans would get a major change in the affordability guardrail, that would allow states a lot more flexibility, but that final language was still being ironed out.