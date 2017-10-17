National Newswatch

Bombardier CEO confident Airbus deal will resolve Boeing trade row

By — Oct 17 2017

Bombardier Inc.’s chief executive has expressed confidence that the deal to sell control of the C Series aircraft division to Airbus Group SE will resolve the trade dispute with Boeing Co.

The agreement with Airbus could see some C Series aircraft assembled at its plant in Alabama. That would skirt duties of nearly 300 per cent that the United States government is threatening to impose on C Series imports because of a complaint by Chicago-based Boeing that Bombardier has received substantial government assistance and is selling the planes at “absurdly low” prices.

