Bombardier CEO confident Airbus deal will resolve Boeing trade row

Bombardier Inc.’s chief executive has expressed confidence that the deal to sell control of the C Series aircraft division to Airbus Group SE will resolve the trade dispute with Boeing Co.

The agreement with Airbus could see some C Series aircraft assembled at its plant in Alabama. That would skirt duties of nearly 300 per cent that the United States government is threatening to impose on C Series imports because of a complaint by Chicago-based Boeing that Bombardier has received substantial government assistance and is selling the planes at “absurdly low” prices.