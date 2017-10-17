Bombardier shares soar 24% on CSeries deal with Airbus

Bombardier shares leaped more than 24 per cent in Toronto on Tuesday, the first trading window since news emerged Monday evening that the company had signed a partnership with rival Airbus to make and market its CSeries jets.

Bombardier’s shares were changing hands at $2.94 in early action on the TSX, up 56 cents or more than 24 per cent from Monday’s close.

By the time news of Bombardier’s deal to give a controlling interest in its CSeries jet project to Europe-based Airbus broke on Monday evening, the stock market was closed, which meant Tuesday was investors’ first chance to act on the news.