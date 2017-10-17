Incumbents take the day throughout Alberta in municipal elections

CALGARY — A tight and sometimes nasty political race is coming to an end in Calgary, where incumbent Naheed Nenshi looks likely to be re-elected as mayor for a third term.

With about half of polls reporting, Nenshi is headed toward beating Calgary lawyer Bill Smith by a significant margin.

The affable Nenshi, who was the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city, gained a national profile with his stewardship of the city through the devastating floods of 2013 and by winning the 2014 World Mayor Prize.

But in this campaign he was accused of arrogance and being difficult to work with, an accusation he shrugged off by suggesting if he wanted to be universally loved, "I would have been a pet groomer."

Elsewhere in the province, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson handily won a second term, while incumbents also fared well in other Alberta cities.

Chris Spearman was re-elected in Lethbridge, as was Ted Clugston in Medicine Hat, Bill Given in Grande Prairie, and Tara Veer in Red Deer.

The Canadian Press